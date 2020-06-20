All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD

3026 Wild Tamarind Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3026 Wild Tamarind Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD Available 02/11/19 - This lovely town home consists of 1804 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car rear load garage. Open floor plan, kitchen has 42" cherry cabinets with island, dining space, living, large pantry/laundry combo, all bedrooms upstairs, fenced patio. Include cable, lawn and community pool.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. This property is occupied and appointment is required to view the property. Available for occupancy after 02/11/18.

For more information please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call our leasing department, 407-219-3551.

(RLNE4179554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD have any available units?
3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD have?
Some of 3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD does offer parking.
Does 3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD has a pool.
Does 3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3026 WILD TAMARIND BLVD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College