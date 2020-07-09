2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd

Amenities

Cute and Spacious 4/3 House with 2-Car Garage in Avalon Park or East Orlando - This is a cute and spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath 2-story house situated on a corner lot in the Avalon Park community of East Orlando.



You are greeted by a large open front porch. Inside you will find ceramic tile throughout the downstairs with carpet upstairs and in the bedrooms and neutral paint colors.



The floor-plan includes a large living dining combo with the master bedroom also located on the 1st floor. The spacious master includes a walk in closet and attached master bath with dual vanities, a garden tub and separate shower.



Just past the living/dining room is the Kitchen which is open to the family room and includes granite counters, center island with sink, breakfast bar, large breakfast nook, pantry and built in office/desk area.



The Family room is open to the kitchen and features sliding doors to covered back patio.



Also downstairs is a laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and entrance to the 2-car garage with back alley access.



Upstairs you find a very large upstairs bedroom/ bonus room with 2 closets, attached full bath and a separate AC system-perfect for guest or in-law suite.



In addition 3 more spacious bedrooms (one with walk in closet) with shared hall bath.



This property also features architectural features such arched doorways, and there are ceiling fans throughout.



Conveniently located near the Avalon Park Towncenter and within walking distance to all the local shops and dining establishments with easy access to Alafaya Trail, the 528 Beachline, the 408 East-West Expressway and just minutes to the University of Central Florida and Research Parkway.



The Avalon Park community features a dog park, tennis courts, racquetball court, basketball court, water park.



A small pet may be considered on a case per case basis.



Must see to fully appreciate.



Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property.



Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476



Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



(RLNE5144323)