Last updated January 15 2020

2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd

2837 Wild Tamarind Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2837 Wild Tamarind Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
Cute and Spacious 4/3 House with 2-Car Garage in Avalon Park or East Orlando - This is a cute and spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath 2-story house situated on a corner lot in the Avalon Park community of East Orlando.

You are greeted by a large open front porch. Inside you will find ceramic tile throughout the downstairs with carpet upstairs and in the bedrooms and neutral paint colors.

The floor-plan includes a large living dining combo with the master bedroom also located on the 1st floor. The spacious master includes a walk in closet and attached master bath with dual vanities, a garden tub and separate shower.

Just past the living/dining room is the Kitchen which is open to the family room and includes granite counters, center island with sink, breakfast bar, large breakfast nook, pantry and built in office/desk area.

The Family room is open to the kitchen and features sliding doors to covered back patio.

Also downstairs is a laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and entrance to the 2-car garage with back alley access.

Upstairs you find a very large upstairs bedroom/ bonus room with 2 closets, attached full bath and a separate AC system-perfect for guest or in-law suite.

In addition 3 more spacious bedrooms (one with walk in closet) with shared hall bath.

This property also features architectural features such arched doorways, and there are ceiling fans throughout.

Conveniently located near the Avalon Park Towncenter and within walking distance to all the local shops and dining establishments with easy access to Alafaya Trail, the 528 Beachline, the 408 East-West Expressway and just minutes to the University of Central Florida and Research Parkway.

The Avalon Park community features a dog park, tennis courts, racquetball court, basketball court, water park.

A small pet may be considered on a case per case basis.

Must see to fully appreciate.

Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property.

Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

(RLNE5144323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd have any available units?
2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd have?
Some of 2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd offers parking.
Does 2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd have a pool?
No, 2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2837 Wild Tamarind Blvd has units with air conditioning.

