2675 Dover Glen Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

THIS HOME IS IN THE BEAUTIFUL STONEYBROOK EAST COMMUNITY, 4 BEDROOM UNFURNISHED TWO STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME. This is a 4 bedroom 3 bath, beautiful spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, open floor plan, plenty of living space, one bedroom downstairs with a full bath, master bedroom upstairs with a balcony over looks the backyard, walking closet, a large porch to entertain your family and friends. This community is surrounded by a golf course, gated community, pool, fitness center, playground, a walking trail, basketball and tennis court. Minutes away from Orlando area parks!!!!



App. Fee $80 per adult, One time admin fee $149.00, $2,200 Min. sec. dep. SEPARATE HOA APPLICATION REQUIRED



HOA Requires a Membership Transfer/Background application $600.00 and any additional adult 18 yrs. old or older must also complete the HOA Application $80 each. If Applicant is approved, will receive a $300.00 credit on the first month's rent.

