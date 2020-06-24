All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:03 PM

2675 Dover Glen Circle

2675 Dover Glen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2675 Dover Glen Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
THIS HOME IS IN THE BEAUTIFUL STONEYBROOK EAST COMMUNITY, 4 BEDROOM UNFURNISHED TWO STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME. This is a 4 bedroom 3 bath, beautiful spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, open floor plan, plenty of living space, one bedroom downstairs with a full bath, master bedroom upstairs with a balcony over looks the backyard, walking closet, a large porch to entertain your family and friends. This community is surrounded by a golf course, gated community, pool, fitness center, playground, a walking trail, basketball and tennis court. Minutes away from Orlando area parks!!!!

App. Fee $80 per adult, One time admin fee $149.00, $2,200 Min. sec. dep. SEPARATE HOA APPLICATION REQUIRED

HOA Requires a Membership Transfer/Background application $600.00 and any additional adult 18 yrs. old or older must also complete the HOA Application $80 each. If Applicant is approved, will receive a $300.00 credit on the first month's rent.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2675 Dover Glen Circle have any available units?
2675 Dover Glen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2675 Dover Glen Circle have?
Some of 2675 Dover Glen Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2675 Dover Glen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2675 Dover Glen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2675 Dover Glen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2675 Dover Glen Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2675 Dover Glen Circle offer parking?
No, 2675 Dover Glen Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2675 Dover Glen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2675 Dover Glen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2675 Dover Glen Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2675 Dover Glen Circle has a pool.
Does 2675 Dover Glen Circle have accessible units?
No, 2675 Dover Glen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2675 Dover Glen Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2675 Dover Glen Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2675 Dover Glen Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2675 Dover Glen Circle has units with air conditioning.
