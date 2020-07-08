All apartments in Alafaya
Alafaya, FL
2420 Formax Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:08 PM

2420 Formax Drive

2420 Formax Drive · No Longer Available
Alafaya
Location

2420 Formax Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d2c0c790d6 ---- AVALON PARK 3br 2.5ba townhouse, just under 1800 sq.ft! Located in the NW Village of Avalon Park, this home features a flex room downstairs that can be used as office/playroom/sitting room or even guest bedroom space! Interior is painted to cool, grey tone. Downstairs is all solid surface flooring, with OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Spacious dining area off the kitchen, tile and laminate floors, ISLAND COUNTER in kitchen with GRANITE COUNTERS, solid wood cabinets, recessed lighting and pantry. Sliding doors from eating space to private patio. All bedrooms upstairs, including oversized master bedroom. WALK IN CLOSET off master bath. Double sinks and shower only in master bath. Tub/shower combo in bath 2. Sorry, no pets. LOCATION allows convenient access to FL-408, FL-528 and FL-417. Community amenities include COMMUNITY POOL, tennis, basketball and more! Drive by, then schedule your appointment to view! Click on link below to schedule a showing! https://showmojo.com/l/d2c0c790d6 Basketball Courts Community Pool Splash Pad Tennis Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Formax Drive have any available units?
2420 Formax Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2420 Formax Drive have?
Some of 2420 Formax Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 Formax Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Formax Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Formax Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2420 Formax Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2420 Formax Drive offer parking?
No, 2420 Formax Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2420 Formax Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 Formax Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Formax Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2420 Formax Drive has a pool.
Does 2420 Formax Drive have accessible units?
No, 2420 Formax Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Formax Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 Formax Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2420 Formax Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2420 Formax Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

