2420 Formax Drive

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d2c0c790d6 ---- AVALON PARK 3br 2.5ba townhouse, just under 1800 sq.ft! Located in the NW Village of Avalon Park, this home features a flex room downstairs that can be used as office/playroom/sitting room or even guest bedroom space! Interior is painted to cool, grey tone. Downstairs is all solid surface flooring, with OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Spacious dining area off the kitchen, tile and laminate floors, ISLAND COUNTER in kitchen with GRANITE COUNTERS, solid wood cabinets, recessed lighting and pantry. Sliding doors from eating space to private patio. All bedrooms upstairs, including oversized master bedroom. WALK IN CLOSET off master bath. Double sinks and shower only in master bath. Tub/shower combo in bath 2. Sorry, no pets. LOCATION allows convenient access to FL-408, FL-528 and FL-417. Community amenities include COMMUNITY POOL, tennis, basketball and more! Drive by, then schedule your appointment to view! Click on link below to schedule a showing! https://showmojo.com/l/d2c0c790d6 Basketball Courts Community Pool Splash Pad Tennis Courts