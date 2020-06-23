All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16719 Cedar Crest Drive

16719 Cedar Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16719 Cedar Crest Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
16719 Cedar Crest Drive Available 02/15/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhouse for Rent in Orlando, FL - Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhouse for Rent in Orlando, FL! Welcome home to gated community Timber Pointe! You will feel right at home the moment you step in! Spacious living area! Charming kitchen with center island and breakfast bar! All bedrooms are located upstairs and the bathrooms are a great size! MUST SEE!! Zen like courtyard leads out to the 2 car garage! Timber Pointe features a community pool, playground and conveniently located to Avalon Park. Pets are not allowed per homeowner. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 15TH!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4609577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16719 Cedar Crest Drive have any available units?
16719 Cedar Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16719 Cedar Crest Drive have?
Some of 16719 Cedar Crest Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16719 Cedar Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16719 Cedar Crest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16719 Cedar Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16719 Cedar Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16719 Cedar Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16719 Cedar Crest Drive does offer parking.
Does 16719 Cedar Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16719 Cedar Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16719 Cedar Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16719 Cedar Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 16719 Cedar Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 16719 Cedar Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16719 Cedar Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16719 Cedar Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16719 Cedar Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16719 Cedar Crest Drive has units with air conditioning.
