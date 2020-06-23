Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities courtyard playground pool garage pet friendly

16719 Cedar Crest Drive Available 02/15/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhouse for Rent in Orlando, FL - Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhouse for Rent in Orlando, FL! Welcome home to gated community Timber Pointe! You will feel right at home the moment you step in! Spacious living area! Charming kitchen with center island and breakfast bar! All bedrooms are located upstairs and the bathrooms are a great size! MUST SEE!! Zen like courtyard leads out to the 2 car garage! Timber Pointe features a community pool, playground and conveniently located to Avalon Park. Pets are not allowed per homeowner. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 15TH!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



No Pets Allowed



