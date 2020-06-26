16637 Tudor Grove Dr

Amenities

5/3.5, 3500sqft - Orlando, FL 32828 - Beautiful 2 story home available for rent on July 1st 2019. GET READY FOR THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR TO BE ENROLL IN THE BRAND NEW SCHOOL! Located in a nice gated Tudor Grove community in Avalon Park area. 5bedrooms, 3 and a half baths and a big den upstairs that can be turned into an office, exercise room or entertainment space. 2 car garage and a big paved driveway. Zoned for A+ Schools!! Within walking distance to a grocery store, Starbucks, few restaurants and a beauty spa. There are a formal living room and a dining room for your friends and family gatherings. Beautiful kitchen with many spacious cabinets, fridge and stove. Rent includes HOAs. Close to Waterford Lakes shopping center, Post office, restaurants, Research parkway, Lake Nona VA Medical Center, UCF, Valencia College, Downtown Orlando and theme parks. Easily accessible to major expressway 417, 528 and 408.



3 miles to Avalon Elementary School

5 miles to Discovery Middle School

2 miles to Timber Creek High School

2.7 miles to Publix Super Market

7 miles to Sanitas Medical Center



(RLNE4944394)