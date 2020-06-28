16514 Cedar Crest Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Avalon Park ~ Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome w/ 2-Car Garage in Gated Community! - Available October 1st! **Please contact Tamara Martin for more info and showings @ 407-760-0835. Include your name, move-in date, and any pet info.**



Check out this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome situated in the highly desired community of Avalon Park! Tucked away in the GATED section of Timber Pointe with COMMUNITY POOL, playground, and basketball court!



Your new home greets you with a brick paver walkway leading to a covered front patio! Step inside to a spacious open floor plan offering a sizable living room, dining space, and large eat-in kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, and closet pantry! NEW FRIDGE side-by-side to be installed before move-in (not yet shown in photos)! NEW PAINT upstairs and all three bedrooms in the perfect light grey color! Brand NEW CARPETS in living room, stairway, and all three bedrooms! The master bedroom with WALK-IN CLOSET and en suite bath with garden tub and shower! Upstairs laundry room with WASHER/DRYER included! Large private patio, fully enclosed with white PVC fencing, leads to the detached 2-CAR GARAGE!



This beautiful townhome is conveniently located near fantastic shopping and dining in Avalon Park and Waterford Lakes! Easy access to the 417 and 408, and just 20 minutes from Downtown Orlando!



Application fee is $45 per adult.

There is a one-time admin fee of $100 due at lease signing.



(RLNE5161334)