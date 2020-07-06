Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE Available 02/10/20 Tudor Grove at Timber Springs: 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage - Tudor Grove at Timber Springs: 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, over 2900 sqft on lake. Triple split floor plan, 4 bedrooms including master are downstairs, one large bedroom upstairs. Kitchen features staggered maple cabinets with crown molding, corian counter tops, stainless appliances, island and counter bar. Master suite offers dual closets, walk in shower, garden tub, double cultured marble sinks with extended vanity and sliders from master sitting area to covered lanai. Neutral color paint throughout, volume ceilings, screened back patio, washer/dryer hookups, gated community. No roommates or college students.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. No pets. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Property is occupied. Appointment is required. Available to move in after 02/10/2020. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call our office, 1-(321) 895-9631.



No Pets Allowed



