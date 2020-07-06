All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE

16267 Tudor Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16267 Tudor Grove Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE Available 02/10/20 Tudor Grove at Timber Springs: 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage - Tudor Grove at Timber Springs: 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, over 2900 sqft on lake. Triple split floor plan, 4 bedrooms including master are downstairs, one large bedroom upstairs. Kitchen features staggered maple cabinets with crown molding, corian counter tops, stainless appliances, island and counter bar. Master suite offers dual closets, walk in shower, garden tub, double cultured marble sinks with extended vanity and sliders from master sitting area to covered lanai. Neutral color paint throughout, volume ceilings, screened back patio, washer/dryer hookups, gated community. No roommates or college students.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. No pets. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Property is occupied. Appointment is required. Available to move in after 02/10/2020. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call our office, 1-(321) 895-9631.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5414194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE have any available units?
16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE have?
Some of 16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16267 TUDOR GROVE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College