Beautiful pool located minutes from UCF and Waterford Chase Mall. Huge house in a gated community ideal for a large family looking to have a great time in Orlando. Only 35 minutes from the parks and Cocoa Beach but still in a very private and secure place.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15949 Oak Spring Dr have any available units?
15949 Oak Spring Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 15949 Oak Spring Dr have?
Some of 15949 Oak Spring Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15949 Oak Spring Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15949 Oak Spring Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.