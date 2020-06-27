All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:16 AM

15949 Oak Spring Dr

15949 Oak Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15949 Oak Spring Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful pool located minutes from UCF and Waterford Chase Mall. Huge house in a gated community ideal for a large family looking to have a great time in Orlando. Only 35 minutes from the parks and Cocoa Beach but still in a very private and secure place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15949 Oak Spring Dr have any available units?
15949 Oak Spring Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 15949 Oak Spring Dr have?
Some of 15949 Oak Spring Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15949 Oak Spring Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15949 Oak Spring Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15949 Oak Spring Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15949 Oak Spring Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 15949 Oak Spring Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15949 Oak Spring Dr offers parking.
Does 15949 Oak Spring Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15949 Oak Spring Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15949 Oak Spring Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15949 Oak Spring Dr has a pool.
Does 15949 Oak Spring Dr have accessible units?
No, 15949 Oak Spring Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15949 Oak Spring Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15949 Oak Spring Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15949 Oak Spring Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15949 Oak Spring Dr has units with air conditioning.
