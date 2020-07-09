15502 Galbi Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/52fd38201c ---- NO COLLEGE STUDENTS/ROOMMATES. This spacious 6 bedroom 4 bathroom home in the sought after Waterford Trails community will not last. As you enter you are welcomed by a large great room with the formal dining and formal living areas. To your left is your garage, washer and dryer hookups, and guest bathroom which is attached to the downstairs bedroom (that can be used as an office or guest room). Past the great room you will be welcomed by your kitchen and dinning area to your right. The kitchen has the essentials and plenty of cabinet space. Large family room will be waiting for your future gatherings. Walk up the stairs and a loft for various uses is available (can be used as a entertainment, lounge, play, or movie area). Master bedroom has two large walk in closets, large bathroom with separate shower and tub. All additional bedrooms and bathrooms located upstairs as well. Windows throughout the home for perfect lighting and enough space to accommodate everyone. Renters Insurance Must be Obtained and Submitted Prior To Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet (NO PETS) Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.