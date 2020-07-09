All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 15502 Galbi Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
15502 Galbi Dr.
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:51 PM

15502 Galbi Dr.

15502 Galbi Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15502 Galbi Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/52fd38201c ---- NO COLLEGE STUDENTS/ROOMMATES. This spacious 6 bedroom 4 bathroom home in the sought after Waterford Trails community will not last. As you enter you are welcomed by a large great room with the formal dining and formal living areas. To your left is your garage, washer and dryer hookups, and guest bathroom which is attached to the downstairs bedroom (that can be used as an office or guest room). Past the great room you will be welcomed by your kitchen and dinning area to your right. The kitchen has the essentials and plenty of cabinet space. Large family room will be waiting for your future gatherings. Walk up the stairs and a loft for various uses is available (can be used as a entertainment, lounge, play, or movie area). Master bedroom has two large walk in closets, large bathroom with separate shower and tub. All additional bedrooms and bathrooms located upstairs as well. Windows throughout the home for perfect lighting and enough space to accommodate everyone. Renters Insurance Must be Obtained and Submitted Prior To Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet (NO PETS) Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15502 Galbi Dr. have any available units?
15502 Galbi Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 15502 Galbi Dr. have?
Some of 15502 Galbi Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15502 Galbi Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
15502 Galbi Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15502 Galbi Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15502 Galbi Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 15502 Galbi Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 15502 Galbi Dr. offers parking.
Does 15502 Galbi Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15502 Galbi Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15502 Galbi Dr. have a pool?
No, 15502 Galbi Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 15502 Galbi Dr. have accessible units?
No, 15502 Galbi Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 15502 Galbi Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15502 Galbi Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15502 Galbi Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15502 Galbi Dr. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College