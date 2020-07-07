14950 PERDIDO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,500 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/30/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.



Look no further for your dream home! This cozy floorplan is lined with sleek tile floors in the open living and kitchen area, while the spacious bedrooms feature durable vinyl plank for additional convenience. The kitchen is complete with stunning granite, stainless steel appliance, and an island. Don't miss the spacious and fenced backyard.

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.