Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
14950 PERDIDO DRIVE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:22 AM

14950 PERDIDO DRIVE

14950 Perdido Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14950 Perdido Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,500 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/30/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.

Look no further for your dream home! This cozy floorplan is lined with sleek tile floors in the open living and kitchen area, while the spacious bedrooms feature durable vinyl plank for additional convenience. The kitchen is complete with stunning granite, stainless steel appliance, and an island. Don't miss the spacious and fenced backyard.
Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14950 PERDIDO DRIVE have any available units?
14950 PERDIDO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14950 PERDIDO DRIVE have?
Some of 14950 PERDIDO DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14950 PERDIDO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14950 PERDIDO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14950 PERDIDO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14950 PERDIDO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14950 PERDIDO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14950 PERDIDO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14950 PERDIDO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14950 PERDIDO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14950 PERDIDO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14950 PERDIDO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14950 PERDIDO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14950 PERDIDO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14950 PERDIDO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14950 PERDIDO DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14950 PERDIDO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14950 PERDIDO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

