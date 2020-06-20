All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

14700 Chadbury Court

14700 Chadbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

14700 Chadbury Court, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
14700 Chadbury Court Available 07/22/19 STONEYBROOK BEAUTIFUL 4/2 POOL HOME - THIS POOL HOME IS AVAILABLE MID JULY!! WE ARE CURRENTLY TAKING NAMES FOR SHOWINGS. PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS WILL TAKE PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS.

You will love living in Stoneybook with the amazing amenities and the gated, 24 hour manned security! It is also located right next to Avalon with amazing schools, dining, shopping, Publix, a YMCA and so much more only a mile away! Convenience and amenities galore make this a must see! This lovely pool home is spacious and great for entertaining. The home overlooks conservation area for privacy. You'll love sitting out back in the evenings and enjoying a refreshing beverage by the peaceful pool. All neutral colors throughout to go with any decor in this one story home. This Open floor plan has formal living room, dining room and great room. High ceilings, lots of light, open and bright, make this home live large! There are also fans, tiled wet areas in kitchen and baths, and neutral carpet in rest of areas. The community amenities include a Large pool, child's pool, playground, tennis, sand volleyball, exercise room and much more. Basic pool service included in rent. More pics to follow. THREE VEHICLES MAX

Stoneybrook has a one time fee of $250 to use all exercise room, and other amenities and also run a background check- this fee is due when you give a deposit to hold home. For more info contact leasing@jandergroup.com and visit our website at www.jandergroup.com HOA APPROVAL NEEDED BEFORE MOVE IN AND THEY ARE STRICT ON REQUIREMENTS. ONE FAMILY AND NO NON-RELATED PEOPLE ON LEASE PER THE HOA

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Pre-approved applicants are given priority when scheduling appointments. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is NOT on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher

(RLNE2257183)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 14700 Chadbury Court have any available units?
14700 Chadbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14700 Chadbury Court have?
Some of 14700 Chadbury Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14700 Chadbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
14700 Chadbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14700 Chadbury Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 14700 Chadbury Court is pet friendly.
Does 14700 Chadbury Court offer parking?
Yes, 14700 Chadbury Court offers parking.
Does 14700 Chadbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14700 Chadbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14700 Chadbury Court have a pool?
Yes, 14700 Chadbury Court has a pool.
Does 14700 Chadbury Court have accessible units?
No, 14700 Chadbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14700 Chadbury Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14700 Chadbury Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14700 Chadbury Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14700 Chadbury Court has units with air conditioning.
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College