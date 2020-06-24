14670 WATER LOCUST DRIVE

Amenities

- Avalon Park: 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhome, open kitchen with island and brand new appliances, wood laminate in the living room, new tile in all the wet areas, neutral color paint throughout, all bedrooms upstairs, washer/dryer hookups, 1634 sqft. Includes cable, lawn and community pool. Avalon Park is a planned unit development based on neo-traditional features which include restaurants, shops, schools and parks. Zoned Avalon Elementary (nationally recognized blue ribbon school), Avalon Middle and Timber Creek High School.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in.

