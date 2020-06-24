All apartments in Alafaya
Location

14670 Water Locust Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Avalon Park: 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhome, open kitchen with island and brand new appliances, wood laminate in the living room, new tile in all the wet areas, neutral color paint throughout, all bedrooms upstairs, washer/dryer hookups, 1634 sqft. Includes cable, lawn and community pool. Avalon Park is a planned unit development based on neo-traditional features which include restaurants, shops, schools and parks. Zoned Avalon Elementary (nationally recognized blue ribbon school), Avalon Middle and Timber Creek High School.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in.
For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.

(RLNE4751270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14670 WATER LOCUST DRIVE have any available units?
14670 WATER LOCUST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14670 WATER LOCUST DRIVE have?
Some of 14670 WATER LOCUST DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14670 WATER LOCUST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14670 WATER LOCUST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14670 WATER LOCUST DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14670 WATER LOCUST DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 14670 WATER LOCUST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14670 WATER LOCUST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14670 WATER LOCUST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14670 WATER LOCUST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14670 WATER LOCUST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14670 WATER LOCUST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14670 WATER LOCUST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14670 WATER LOCUST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14670 WATER LOCUST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14670 WATER LOCUST DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14670 WATER LOCUST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14670 WATER LOCUST DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
