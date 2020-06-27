14635 WATER LOCUST DRIVE

Amenities

Located in Avalon Park community, Just steps from the community pool, this beautiful town home is a three bedrooms, three baths. Open living room and dining area. The master suite is located to the left of the living room. It has a private bath with tile floor, soaking tub and walk-in closet. The second floor has a spacious 3rd bedroom, private tiled bath with tub and shower combo and another walk-in closet. Avalon Park is located near to High way 528, 417 & 408 toll roads, Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, Research Parkway, Lockheed Martin, Siemens, Medical City, Lake Nona, restaurants, shopping and Florida's beaches .