All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 14517 Lake Underhill Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
14517 Lake Underhill Rd.
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:14 AM

14517 Lake Underhill Rd.

14517 Lake Underhill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14517 Lake Underhill Road, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
14517 Lake Underhill Rd. Available 06/19/19 4 BED ON A CANAL FRONT IN DESIRABLE WATERFORD LAKES FOR RENT (SEE TERMS) -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: June 19, 2019

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1,699.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1,775.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1,775.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1699/mo
14517 Lake Underhill Road
Orlando, Florida 32828
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Waterford Lakes PH 1
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1810
Year Built: 2000

*PRICED LOW TO RENT FAST!
*4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home
*Beautiful Canal Front Contemporary Home Built in 2000
*Highly Desirable Waterford Lakes Subdivision
*GREAT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING!
*KITCHEN OPENS UP TO FAMILY ROOM
*On popular Lake Underhill Road!
*Separate Living Room & Dining Room
*JUST 30 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*Split Floor Plan
*Inside Utility Room
*Vaulted Ceilings
*CONVENIENT To: 408, Colonial & Waterford Shopping Center
*Refrigerator INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*Living, Dining & Family Rooms
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: June 19, 2019

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From FL-408 E Toll road Take exit 21 for Alafaya Tr Toll road Turn right onto N Alafaya Trail Take the 1st left onto Lake Underhill Rd Destination will be on the left.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE2137738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14517 Lake Underhill Rd. have any available units?
14517 Lake Underhill Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14517 Lake Underhill Rd. have?
Some of 14517 Lake Underhill Rd.'s amenities include pet friendly, ceiling fan, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14517 Lake Underhill Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
14517 Lake Underhill Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14517 Lake Underhill Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14517 Lake Underhill Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 14517 Lake Underhill Rd. offer parking?
No, 14517 Lake Underhill Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 14517 Lake Underhill Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14517 Lake Underhill Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14517 Lake Underhill Rd. have a pool?
No, 14517 Lake Underhill Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 14517 Lake Underhill Rd. have accessible units?
Yes, 14517 Lake Underhill Rd. has accessible units.
Does 14517 Lake Underhill Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14517 Lake Underhill Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14517 Lake Underhill Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14517 Lake Underhill Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College