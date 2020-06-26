1420 Willow Branch Drive

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious Executive home in Avalon Lakes is loaded with upgrades. Your new home has 5 bedrooms, (or 4 beds and a den or office), 2 and 1 half baths , 2601 heated square feet, a water view and a 3 car garage!. The kitchen has elegant travertine and the remainder of the downstairs has walnut flooring l. The kitchen is ready for the pickiest chef in your family granite countertops, sink, backsplash and disposal. The open layout allows views into the living area and the backyard from the kitchen and natural light everywhere you want it. The master suite offers ample space for furniture and the master bathroom has dual vanities, separate tub and shower and a water closet providing privacy and utility. All baths feature beautiful countertops, faucets, light fixtures and toilets as well as ceramic tile upstairs.doorbell and a smart thermostat. Avalon Lakes is a gated community with fabulous amenities such as a community pool and play area. And as incredible as this neighborhood is your backyard is even better! Enjoy beautiful water views every day as you cook, relax outside or just read a book with the windows open on a sunny day. This home won't last long.