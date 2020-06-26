All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 PM

1420 Willow Branch Drive

1420 Willow Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Willow Branch Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Executive home in Avalon Lakes is loaded with upgrades. Your new home has 5 bedrooms, (or 4 beds and a den or office), 2 and 1 half baths , 2601 heated square feet, a water view and a 3 car garage!. The kitchen has elegant travertine and the remainder of the downstairs has walnut flooring l. The kitchen is ready for the pickiest chef in your family granite countertops, sink, backsplash and disposal. The open layout allows views into the living area and the backyard from the kitchen and natural light everywhere you want it. The master suite offers ample space for furniture and the master bathroom has dual vanities, separate tub and shower and a water closet providing privacy and utility. All baths feature beautiful countertops, faucets, light fixtures and toilets as well as ceramic tile upstairs.doorbell and a smart thermostat. Avalon Lakes is a gated community with fabulous amenities such as a community pool and play area. And as incredible as this neighborhood is your backyard is even better! Enjoy beautiful water views every day as you cook, relax outside or just read a book with the windows open on a sunny day. This home won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Willow Branch Drive have any available units?
1420 Willow Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1420 Willow Branch Drive have?
Some of 1420 Willow Branch Drive's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Willow Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Willow Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Willow Branch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Willow Branch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1420 Willow Branch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Willow Branch Drive offers parking.
Does 1420 Willow Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Willow Branch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Willow Branch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1420 Willow Branch Drive has a pool.
Does 1420 Willow Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 1420 Willow Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Willow Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 Willow Branch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 Willow Branch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 Willow Branch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
