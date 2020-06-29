All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

1409 SOPHIE BLVD

1409 Sophie Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2 Bedroom, 2 bath, open floor plan - Sussex Place: 2 Bedroom, 2 bath, open floor plan, neutral color paint and tiles throughout, washer/dryer hookups. Includes lawn care and community pool. Conveniently located to transit, library, restaurants, shops and highways. Disclosure/Per hoa: no front street parking and no parking on the grass. NEW AC UNIT! INTERIORS ARE FRESHLY PAINTED!

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(321) 414-4471.

(RLNE5496696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 SOPHIE BLVD have any available units?
1409 SOPHIE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1409 SOPHIE BLVD have?
Some of 1409 SOPHIE BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 SOPHIE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1409 SOPHIE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 SOPHIE BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 SOPHIE BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 1409 SOPHIE BLVD offer parking?
No, 1409 SOPHIE BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 1409 SOPHIE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 SOPHIE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 SOPHIE BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 1409 SOPHIE BLVD has a pool.
Does 1409 SOPHIE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1409 SOPHIE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 SOPHIE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 SOPHIE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 SOPHIE BLVD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1409 SOPHIE BLVD has units with air conditioning.

