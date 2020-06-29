1409 SOPHIE BLVD

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 bath, open floor plan - Sussex Place: 2 Bedroom, 2 bath, open floor plan, neutral color paint and tiles throughout, washer/dryer hookups. Includes lawn care and community pool. Conveniently located to transit, library, restaurants, shops and highways. Disclosure/Per hoa: no front street parking and no parking on the grass. NEW AC UNIT! INTERIORS ARE FRESHLY PAINTED!



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(321) 414-4471.



