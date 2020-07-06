14011 YELLOW WOOD CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home has an inviting, covered entryway at the front door. There are sleek tile floors and vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and rich wood cabinets. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.