13836 DOVE WING CT

Avalon Lakes: 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage - Avalon Lakes: 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage. Over 2,000 living sqft, neutral color paint throughout, great room with living/dining combo, oak cabinets with black appliances, all bedrooms upstairs, built in desk area, washer/dryer hookups, covered/screened back patio backs up to lake. Gated community, community pool and clubhouse. Lawn care included.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in.



