All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 13836 DOVE WING CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
13836 DOVE WING CT
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

13836 DOVE WING CT

13836 Dove Wing Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13836 Dove Wing Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Avalon Lakes: 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage - Avalon Lakes: 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage. Over 2,000 living sqft, neutral color paint throughout, great room with living/dining combo, oak cabinets with black appliances, all bedrooms upstairs, built in desk area, washer/dryer hookups, covered/screened back patio backs up to lake. Gated community, community pool and clubhouse. Lawn care included.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (321) 414-3937 or email dove13836@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5145076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13836 DOVE WING CT have any available units?
13836 DOVE WING CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13836 DOVE WING CT have?
Some of 13836 DOVE WING CT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13836 DOVE WING CT currently offering any rent specials?
13836 DOVE WING CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13836 DOVE WING CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 13836 DOVE WING CT is pet friendly.
Does 13836 DOVE WING CT offer parking?
Yes, 13836 DOVE WING CT offers parking.
Does 13836 DOVE WING CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13836 DOVE WING CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13836 DOVE WING CT have a pool?
Yes, 13836 DOVE WING CT has a pool.
Does 13836 DOVE WING CT have accessible units?
No, 13836 DOVE WING CT does not have accessible units.
Does 13836 DOVE WING CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 13836 DOVE WING CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13836 DOVE WING CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13836 DOVE WING CT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College