APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; Verifiable satisfactory rental references, no evictions/criminal background/credit score less than 500. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/files/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_5_20_20.pdf



SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, Insufficient Income, Unsatisfactory rental references, Felonies, un-discharged Bankruptcies, Unqualified occupants, Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenant-application



Pets: Sorry, No Pets

AVAILABLE: NOW



***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1,550.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1,650.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1,650.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***



Price: $1550.00/mo

13828 Dove Wing Court

Orlando, Florida 32828

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Subdivision: Avalon Lakes

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Property Sub Type: Two Story Townhome

Square Ft: 2130

Year Built: 2005



*Priced Low, Call Now!

*1 Car Garage

*Plenty Of Parking

*Upstairs Bonus Area Too!

*Large Bonus Area With Custom Built-In Work Station

*Pond View

*No Rear Neighbors

*Screened In Patio

*Large Storage Closet On Patio

*Huge Master Suite

*Living, And Dining Rooms

*Master Bedroom-Double Vanity With Huge Walk In Closet

*Tray Ceiling-Spacious

*42" Cabinets

*Breakfast Bar!

*Tile In Wet Areas

*Modern Fixtures!

*Resort Style Amenities!

*End Unit-Windows On 3 Sides!

*Wired For Alarm

*Architectural Details Throughout

*COMMUNITY Has A 24 HOUR GUARD GATE

*COMMUNITY Is GATED

*COMMUNITY Pool!

*COMMUNITY Clubhouse

*COMMUNITY Park

*COMMUNITY Playground

*COMMUNITY Basketball Courts

*COMMUNITY Tennis Courts

*COMMUNITY Volleyball Courts

*COMMUNITY Fitness Center

*COMMUNITY Walking Trail

*Numerous Parks And Lakes Throughout

*Soccer Field!

*JUST MINUTES To: UCF & Valencia

*JUST 20 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando

*JUST 20 MINUTES To: The Airport

*CONVENIENT To: 408, 417, 50

*CONVENIENT To: Waterford Lakes And Lockheed Martin

*CONVENIENT To: Avalon Park And Timber Lakes Elem.

*JUST MINUTES To: "A" Rated Schools

*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED

*Fridge INCLUDED

*Blinds INCLUDED

*Sorry, No Students

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

*Pets: Sorry, No Pets

*AVAILABLE: NOW



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From SR 50 / E Colonial Dr turn Right onto Avalon Park Blvd, Right onto Crown Hill Blvd (Avalon Lakes South Entrance, same entrance as Timber Lakes Elementary), stop at guard/monitor for gate access, go through monitored gate, continue around to townhomes take left on Dove Wing Ct. Home is on the left.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



No Pets Allowed



