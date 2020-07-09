All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

13828 Dove Wing Court

13828 Dove Wing Court · No Longer Available
Location

13828 Dove Wing Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
FREE RENT - Large Townhome in Avalon Lakes/East Orlando For Rent (See Terms) - ****CALL NOW TO GET FREE RENT ON THIS PROPERTY!****

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; Verifiable satisfactory rental references, no evictions/criminal background/credit score less than 500. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/files/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_5_20_20.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, Insufficient Income, Unsatisfactory rental references, Felonies, un-discharged Bankruptcies, Unqualified occupants, Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenant-application

Pets: Sorry, No Pets
AVAILABLE: NOW

****CALL NOW TO GET FREE RENT ON THIS PROPERTY!****

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1,550.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1,650.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1,650.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1550.00/mo
13828 Dove Wing Court
Orlando, Florida 32828
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Avalon Lakes
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Property Sub Type: Two Story Townhome
Square Ft: 2130
Year Built: 2005

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*1 Car Garage
*Plenty Of Parking
*Upstairs Bonus Area Too!
*Large Bonus Area With Custom Built-In Work Station
*Pond View
*No Rear Neighbors
*Screened In Patio
*Large Storage Closet On Patio
*Huge Master Suite
*Living, And Dining Rooms
*Master Bedroom-Double Vanity With Huge Walk In Closet
*Tray Ceiling-Spacious
*42" Cabinets
*Breakfast Bar!
*Tile In Wet Areas
*Modern Fixtures!
*Resort Style Amenities!
*End Unit-Windows On 3 Sides!
*Wired For Alarm
*Architectural Details Throughout
*COMMUNITY Has A 24 HOUR GUARD GATE
*COMMUNITY Is GATED
*COMMUNITY Pool!
*COMMUNITY Clubhouse
*COMMUNITY Park
*COMMUNITY Playground
*COMMUNITY Basketball Courts
*COMMUNITY Tennis Courts
*COMMUNITY Volleyball Courts
*COMMUNITY Fitness Center
*COMMUNITY Walking Trail
*Numerous Parks And Lakes Throughout
*Soccer Field!
*JUST MINUTES To: UCF & Valencia
*JUST 20 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 20 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: 408, 417, 50
*CONVENIENT To: Waterford Lakes And Lockheed Martin
*CONVENIENT To: Avalon Park And Timber Lakes Elem.
*JUST MINUTES To: "A" Rated Schools
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Fridge INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*Sorry, No Students
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: Sorry, No Pets
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From SR 50 / E Colonial Dr turn Right onto Avalon Park Blvd, Right onto Crown Hill Blvd (Avalon Lakes South Entrance, same entrance as Timber Lakes Elementary), stop at guard/monitor for gate access, go through monitored gate, continue around to townhomes take left on Dove Wing Ct. Home is on the left.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

****CALL NOW TO GET FREE RENT ON THIS PROPERTY!****

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2307969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13828 Dove Wing Court have any available units?
13828 Dove Wing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13828 Dove Wing Court have?
Some of 13828 Dove Wing Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13828 Dove Wing Court currently offering any rent specials?
13828 Dove Wing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13828 Dove Wing Court pet-friendly?
No, 13828 Dove Wing Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13828 Dove Wing Court offer parking?
Yes, 13828 Dove Wing Court offers parking.
Does 13828 Dove Wing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13828 Dove Wing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13828 Dove Wing Court have a pool?
Yes, 13828 Dove Wing Court has a pool.
Does 13828 Dove Wing Court have accessible units?
No, 13828 Dove Wing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13828 Dove Wing Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13828 Dove Wing Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13828 Dove Wing Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13828 Dove Wing Court does not have units with air conditioning.

