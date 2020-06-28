All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

13656 Crystal River Dr

13656 Crystal River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13656 Crystal River Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
HUGE Waterford Lakes Pool Home for Rent - Make this entertainer home yours! nearly 3300 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, huge loft, Office, and a bonus workout room is only the start of what this home offers. Outside on your screened in deck you have a pool, separate hottub, outdoor kitchen and extra patio area and lawn outside the screen enclosure. Instant hot water heater and dual AC zones. This property is ready for immediate move-in. All appointments can be made and all applications are taken online at www.BlueHomePM.com.

(RLNE3444389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13656 Crystal River Dr have any available units?
13656 Crystal River Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13656 Crystal River Dr have?
Some of 13656 Crystal River Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13656 Crystal River Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13656 Crystal River Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13656 Crystal River Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13656 Crystal River Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13656 Crystal River Dr offer parking?
No, 13656 Crystal River Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13656 Crystal River Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13656 Crystal River Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13656 Crystal River Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13656 Crystal River Dr has a pool.
Does 13656 Crystal River Dr have accessible units?
No, 13656 Crystal River Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13656 Crystal River Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13656 Crystal River Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13656 Crystal River Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13656 Crystal River Dr has units with air conditioning.
