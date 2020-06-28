13656 Crystal River Dr

Amenities

HUGE Waterford Lakes Pool Home for Rent - Make this entertainer home yours! nearly 3300 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, huge loft, Office, and a bonus workout room is only the start of what this home offers. Outside on your screened in deck you have a pool, separate hottub, outdoor kitchen and extra patio area and lawn outside the screen enclosure. Instant hot water heater and dual AC zones. This property is ready for immediate move-in. All appointments can be made and all applications are taken online at www.BlueHomePM.com.



(RLNE3444389)