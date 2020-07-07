All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:20 PM

13532 Summer Rain Drive

13532 Summer Rain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13532 Summer Rain Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Must see this 6 bedroom executive home in gated community of east Orlando. Offering over 3000 Sq Ft with most of the home on the main level and a large bedroom/bonus room/studio/game room on the second level. Master bedroom offers two closets. Three car garage offers plenty of storage options. the living, dining , family room have wood looking tile planks and tile in the kitchen/bathrooms. Carpeting in the bedrooms. split bedroom plan has the master on one side of the home and two bedrooms towards the front of the home and a 4th bedroom at the rear of the home with a separate entrance perfect for an in-law. 5th bedroom is at the front of the house and can also be used as an office. The upstairs bonus room is the 6th bedroom with its own walk in closet and fantastic view of the pond
The back yard has a serene view of the pond allowing you to relax and unwind.
Avalon lakes is a gated community and offers a clubhouse with large fitness center, pool, kiddie pool, playgrounds, outdoor fitness stations. in close proximity to Avalon park/Waterford lakes shopping and dining areas, UCF Valencia college, research triangle, 408, 528,417. call today to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13532 Summer Rain Drive have any available units?
13532 Summer Rain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13532 Summer Rain Drive have?
Some of 13532 Summer Rain Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13532 Summer Rain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13532 Summer Rain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13532 Summer Rain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13532 Summer Rain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13532 Summer Rain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13532 Summer Rain Drive offers parking.
Does 13532 Summer Rain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13532 Summer Rain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13532 Summer Rain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13532 Summer Rain Drive has a pool.
Does 13532 Summer Rain Drive have accessible units?
No, 13532 Summer Rain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13532 Summer Rain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13532 Summer Rain Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13532 Summer Rain Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13532 Summer Rain Drive has units with air conditioning.

