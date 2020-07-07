13532 Summer Rain Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Must see this 6 bedroom executive home in gated community of east Orlando. Offering over 3000 Sq Ft with most of the home on the main level and a large bedroom/bonus room/studio/game room on the second level. Master bedroom offers two closets. Three car garage offers plenty of storage options. the living, dining , family room have wood looking tile planks and tile in the kitchen/bathrooms. Carpeting in the bedrooms. split bedroom plan has the master on one side of the home and two bedrooms towards the front of the home and a 4th bedroom at the rear of the home with a separate entrance perfect for an in-law. 5th bedroom is at the front of the house and can also be used as an office. The upstairs bonus room is the 6th bedroom with its own walk in closet and fantastic view of the pond

The back yard has a serene view of the pond allowing you to relax and unwind.

Avalon lakes is a gated community and offers a clubhouse with large fitness center, pool, kiddie pool, playgrounds, outdoor fitness stations. in close proximity to Avalon park/Waterford lakes shopping and dining areas, UCF Valencia college, research triangle, 408, 528,417. call today to schedule a viewing.