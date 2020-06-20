All apartments in Alafaya
13318 MEADOWLARK LANE
13318 MEADOWLARK LANE

13318 Meadowlark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13318 Meadowlark Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile and laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, vaulted ceilings, cozy bedrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13318 MEADOWLARK LANE have any available units?
13318 MEADOWLARK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13318 MEADOWLARK LANE have?
Some of 13318 MEADOWLARK LANE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13318 MEADOWLARK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13318 MEADOWLARK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13318 MEADOWLARK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13318 MEADOWLARK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13318 MEADOWLARK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13318 MEADOWLARK LANE offers parking.
Does 13318 MEADOWLARK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13318 MEADOWLARK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13318 MEADOWLARK LANE have a pool?
No, 13318 MEADOWLARK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13318 MEADOWLARK LANE have accessible units?
No, 13318 MEADOWLARK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13318 MEADOWLARK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13318 MEADOWLARK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13318 MEADOWLARK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13318 MEADOWLARK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

