13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in gated community of Avalon Lakes. Kitchen appliances. Stunning wood flooring in main living areas. New stainless steel dishwasher. Master bathroom includes dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Glass sliding doors lead to screened-in patio. This home is also minutes to schools, shops and more. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home with approval and non-refundable pet fee.