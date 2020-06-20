All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated January 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE

13236 Early Frost Circle
Location

13236 Early Frost Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in gated community of Avalon Lakes. Kitchen appliances. Stunning wood flooring in main living areas. New stainless steel dishwasher. Master bathroom includes dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Glass sliding doors lead to screened-in patio. This home is also minutes to schools, shops and more. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home with approval and non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE have any available units?
13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE have?
Some of 13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13236 EARLY FROST CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.

