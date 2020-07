Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST. CLOSE TO THE TOWNCENTER. EXCELLENT SCHOOLS, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, 408, 417 AND UCF! Enjoy this gorgeous 3 Bedroom and 2 1/2 bathrooms townhouse, two-story contemporary with a rear access 2-car garage, all set in the desirable community of Avalon Park! The Master Bedroom features a large walk in closet, with a two vanities in the Master Bathroom. There is a private lanai at the rear of the home.