12725 Lexington Summit Street Available 04/01/19 12725 Lexington Summit Street Orlando, FL 32828 - Deposit $1550. Rent $1550. Available April 1st!



Call Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email at justinv@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!



Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse with no rear neighbors in highly-desired Villas at Waterford Lakes Towncenter. Rare open floor plan downstairs features stained concrete flooring. All bedroom upstairs including a massive master suite.This gated community has a pool, basketball court, and playground. You will be steps from Regal Cinemas, restaurants and shopping; and 3 miles from Lockheed Martin RMS, Research Park, and the University of Central Florida.



LAWN CARE INCLUDED



Schools:

Elementary - Castle Creek

Middle - Legacy

High - East River

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Directions-

417 N to 408 E. Take Exit 21 and make a left onto Alafaya Trail. Make a right on Waterford Lakes Pky. Take a left on Coquina Rock St. and then make your first right onto Lexington Summit street. The house will be on right hand side (corner unit)



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



Pet Information-

Pets approved on a case by case basis with correct deposit/fees and Owner approval.

$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



