Alafaya, FL
12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE
12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE

12705 Woodbury Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Alafaya
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

12705 Woodbury Glen Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Live in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home. Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Living Room, Dining Area, Family Room, Screened-in Patio. Washer/Dryer hookups included.Tile throughout. This home is conveniently located just minutes from Waterford Lakes, University, Major Highways. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE have any available units?
12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE have?
Some of 12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
