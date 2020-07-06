12705 WOODBURY GLEN DRIVE

Amenities

Live in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home. Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Living Room, Dining Area, Family Room, Screened-in Patio. Washer/Dryer hookups included.Tile throughout. This home is conveniently located just minutes from Waterford Lakes, University, Major Highways. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).