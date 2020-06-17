1206 Fox Grove Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4/2 Home in Gated community Avalon Park Located in Timber Isles - This Beautiful Home is located in Timber Isles and Gated Community in Avalon Park that will be available 5/29/20. The home includes basic lawn cutting and features cathedral ceilings, plant shelves, decorator's niches, a large eat-in kitchen, with breakfast bar, a great floor plan with living & dining room areas. The Kitchen is open to a comfortable family room, a huge laundry room with Washer and Dryer (Included as convenience items only), 2 car Garage with Openers, Covered patio, Home backs up to a conservation area. Easy access to state roads 408, 417 and 528. Avalon Park shopping nearby. Pets will be considered.



(RLNE2166289)