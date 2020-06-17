All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1206 Fox Grove Drive

1206 Fox Grove Court · (407) 855-0331 ext. 000
Location

1206 Fox Grove Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1206 Fox Grove Drive · Avail. now

$1,725

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4/2 Home in Gated community Avalon Park Located in Timber Isles - This Beautiful Home is located in Timber Isles and Gated Community in Avalon Park that will be available 5/29/20. The home includes basic lawn cutting and features cathedral ceilings, plant shelves, decorator's niches, a large eat-in kitchen, with breakfast bar, a great floor plan with living & dining room areas. The Kitchen is open to a comfortable family room, a huge laundry room with Washer and Dryer (Included as convenience items only), 2 car Garage with Openers, Covered patio, Home backs up to a conservation area. Easy access to state roads 408, 417 and 528. Avalon Park shopping nearby. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE2166289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Fox Grove Drive have any available units?
1206 Fox Grove Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1206 Fox Grove Drive have?
Some of 1206 Fox Grove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Fox Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Fox Grove Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Fox Grove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 Fox Grove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1206 Fox Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Fox Grove Drive does offer parking.
Does 1206 Fox Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 Fox Grove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Fox Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 1206 Fox Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Fox Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1206 Fox Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Fox Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Fox Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 Fox Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 Fox Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
