1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning

- Waterford Chase: 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, 1929 sqft. Open floor plan with formal living, formal dining, family room and eat in kitchen. Split plan with one bedroom in the front of the home, bed 2 and bed 3 in middle and master in the back of the home. Neutral color paint throughout. Washer/dryer hookups. Large fenced in yard. Gated community.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please call our leasing department, 407-219-3551 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



(RLNE4580092)