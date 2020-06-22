All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE

1140 Seneca Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1140 Seneca Falls Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Waterford Chase: 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, 1929 sqft. Open floor plan with formal living, formal dining, family room and eat in kitchen. Split plan with one bedroom in the front of the home, bed 2 and bed 3 in middle and master in the back of the home. Neutral color paint throughout. Washer/dryer hookups. Large fenced in yard. Gated community.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please call our leasing department, 407-219-3551 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.

(RLNE4580092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1140 SENECA FALLS DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
