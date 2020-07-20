All apartments in Alafaya
11213 Moonshine Creek Circle
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

11213 Moonshine Creek Circle

11213 Moonshine Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11213 Moonshine Creek Circle, Alafaya, FL 32825
Fieldstream

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11213 Moonshine Creek Circle Available 07/08/19 Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Orlando, FL! GORGEOUS BACKYARD VIEW!!! - Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Orlando, FL! Welcome home to Fieldstream West! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS formal living area, great for entertaining family and friends. CHARMING kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and center island with storage below. LARGE master suite is complete with full private bath and walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms share a hall bath. MUST SEE!!! Backyard has an AMAZING view! Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Cypress Springs Elementary School, Legacy Middle School, and University High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

(RLNE3565506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11213 Moonshine Creek Circle have any available units?
11213 Moonshine Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 11213 Moonshine Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11213 Moonshine Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11213 Moonshine Creek Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11213 Moonshine Creek Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11213 Moonshine Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11213 Moonshine Creek Circle offers parking.
Does 11213 Moonshine Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11213 Moonshine Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11213 Moonshine Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 11213 Moonshine Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11213 Moonshine Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 11213 Moonshine Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11213 Moonshine Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11213 Moonshine Creek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11213 Moonshine Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11213 Moonshine Creek Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
