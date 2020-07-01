All apartments in Alafaya
January 15 2020

11106 Einbender Road

11106 Einbender Road · No Longer Available
Location

11106 Einbender Road, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single family 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1195 sq ft of living space.. Eat in kitchen with pass though bar, spacious living room, spacious bedrooms, master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath with stand up shower with separate garden tub, fenced in back yard, One car garage with washer /dryer hook ups, and much more. Property is within minutes to shopping dinning, 408, 417, Valencia East Campus, UCF, and Waterford Lakes. ***RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

AVAILBLE NOW!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$75 Application fee
$125 Lease Doc Fee (once approved)
Pet Friendly no aggressive breeds
$250 Pet fee
$5 Monthly tech fee

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11106 Einbender Road have any available units?
11106 Einbender Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 11106 Einbender Road have?
Some of 11106 Einbender Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11106 Einbender Road currently offering any rent specials?
11106 Einbender Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11106 Einbender Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11106 Einbender Road is pet friendly.
Does 11106 Einbender Road offer parking?
Yes, 11106 Einbender Road offers parking.
Does 11106 Einbender Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11106 Einbender Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11106 Einbender Road have a pool?
No, 11106 Einbender Road does not have a pool.
Does 11106 Einbender Road have accessible units?
No, 11106 Einbender Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11106 Einbender Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11106 Einbender Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11106 Einbender Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11106 Einbender Road does not have units with air conditioning.

