11106 Einbender Road

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single family 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1195 sq ft of living space.. Eat in kitchen with pass though bar, spacious living room, spacious bedrooms, master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath with stand up shower with separate garden tub, fenced in back yard, One car garage with washer /dryer hook ups, and much more. Property is within minutes to shopping dinning, 408, 417, Valencia East Campus, UCF, and Waterford Lakes. ***RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED



AVAILBLE NOW!



Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management

(407) 349-8080

www.ackleyflorida.com



12 Month Lease

$75 Application fee

$125 Lease Doc Fee (once approved)

Pet Friendly no aggressive breeds

$250 Pet fee

$5 Monthly tech fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.