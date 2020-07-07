All apartments in Alafaya
Alafaya, FL
10818 LEADER LANE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:35 AM

10818 LEADER LANE

10818 Leader Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10818 Leader Lane, Alafaya, FL 32825
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
parking
garage
The interior features include high ceilings, stylish light fixtures, beautiful tile floors and plush carpet, and spacious windows to allow natural light in the home. The spacious kitchen provides rich wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. The gorgeous master bathroom boasts a soak-in tub and ample counter space. This home features a patio, the perfect place to entertain or relax. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 10818 LEADER LANE have any available units?
10818 LEADER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 10818 LEADER LANE have?
Some of 10818 LEADER LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10818 LEADER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10818 LEADER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10818 LEADER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10818 LEADER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 10818 LEADER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10818 LEADER LANE offers parking.
Does 10818 LEADER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10818 LEADER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10818 LEADER LANE have a pool?
No, 10818 LEADER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 10818 LEADER LANE have accessible units?
No, 10818 LEADER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10818 LEADER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10818 LEADER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10818 LEADER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10818 LEADER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

