10818 LEADER LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The interior features include high ceilings, stylish light fixtures, beautiful tile floors and plush carpet, and spacious windows to allow natural light in the home. The spacious kitchen provides rich wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. The gorgeous master bathroom boasts a soak-in tub and ample counter space. This home features a patio, the perfect place to entertain or relax. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.