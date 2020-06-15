All apartments in Alafaya
10739 Regent Square Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

10739 Regent Square Dr

10739 Regent Square Dr · (407) 395-4714 ext. 113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10739 Regent Square Dr, Alafaya, FL 32825

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10739 Regent Square Dr · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1423 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Amazing Town Home in Regent Park Community! - This Town-home in gated-community is in excellent condition move-in ready. It has an open floor plan with a spacious living room . 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and 1 half bath, and equipped with washer/dryer on second level, garbage disposal, and dishwasher,new carpet for the whole unit and fresh paint . Community Pool , Fitness Room and Clubhouse. There is a one-car automatic garage. Located right off 408 and 417, close to Valencia College and UCF. **Additional Tenant Benefit Program**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3826841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10739 Regent Square Dr have any available units?
10739 Regent Square Dr has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10739 Regent Square Dr have?
Some of 10739 Regent Square Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10739 Regent Square Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10739 Regent Square Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10739 Regent Square Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10739 Regent Square Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 10739 Regent Square Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10739 Regent Square Dr does offer parking.
Does 10739 Regent Square Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10739 Regent Square Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10739 Regent Square Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10739 Regent Square Dr has a pool.
Does 10739 Regent Square Dr have accessible units?
No, 10739 Regent Square Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10739 Regent Square Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10739 Regent Square Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10739 Regent Square Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10739 Regent Square Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
