10739 Regent Square Dr

Amazing Town Home in Regent Park Community! - This Town-home in gated-community is in excellent condition move-in ready. It has an open floor plan with a spacious living room . 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and 1 half bath, and equipped with washer/dryer on second level, garbage disposal, and dishwasher,new carpet for the whole unit and fresh paint . Community Pool , Fitness Room and Clubhouse. There is a one-car automatic garage. Located right off 408 and 417, close to Valencia College and UCF. **Additional Tenant Benefit Program**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3826841)