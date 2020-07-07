All apartments in Alafaya
10709 Regent Square Drive.

10709 Regent Square Drive · (407) 566-3400
Location

10709 Regent Square Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10709 Regent Square Dr. - 1802 · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1423 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
3 Beds Townhouse!!!! Close to Highway!!! Close to Downtown!!! - This spacious townhouse is conveniently located close to major highways and close to the University of Central Florida and Full Sail University. This beautiful townhouse welcomes you with a spacious living room opening up to the kitchen.

The home features carpet and tile throughout the home. You will find 3 big bedrooms upstairs. You will surely love having an extra storage room right at your fingertips.

The community features a clubhouse a fitness center and a pool for your convenience. It is also gated and secure. Water is included with your rent payment. Don't miss out!!! This home will not last long. Call for your private showing today!

Regent Park is perfectly situated to accommodate Orlando’s preferred lifestyle, it is just a short drive from the entrance to the nearby 408 east/west expressway and 417 greenway, allow quick & easy access to all Orlando has to offer.

COMMUNITY HAS SWIMMING POOL, FITNESS CENTER AND PLAY GROUND.

CALL Ray @ 914.200. 3812 TO SEE THIS HOME LOCATED OFF LAKE UNDERHILL AND DEAN ROAD.

RENT INCLUDES: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Landscaping, and Amenities

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4966521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10709 Regent Square Drive. have any available units?
10709 Regent Square Drive. has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10709 Regent Square Drive. have?
Some of 10709 Regent Square Drive.'s amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10709 Regent Square Drive. currently offering any rent specials?
10709 Regent Square Drive. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10709 Regent Square Drive. pet-friendly?
No, 10709 Regent Square Drive. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 10709 Regent Square Drive. offer parking?
No, 10709 Regent Square Drive. does not offer parking.
Does 10709 Regent Square Drive. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10709 Regent Square Drive. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10709 Regent Square Drive. have a pool?
Yes, 10709 Regent Square Drive. has a pool.
Does 10709 Regent Square Drive. have accessible units?
No, 10709 Regent Square Drive. does not have accessible units.
Does 10709 Regent Square Drive. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10709 Regent Square Drive. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10709 Regent Square Drive. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10709 Regent Square Drive. does not have units with air conditioning.
