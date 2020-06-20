10612 KRESGE COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave bathtub

A REAL BEAUTY on a cul de sac with a great rear pond view. This 3/2 has an open floor plan, the living boasts vaulted ceilings and Large windows / french door grants access to enjoy the view to the spacious patio and the beautiful pond / conservation. Kitchen is fitted with lots of cabinets and separate pantry. Nice size Master Bedroom, the master bathroom comes with garden tub and separate shower stall. Great location, 20 mins to almost everywhere - the Airport, Lake Nona, Downtown Orlando and UCF. Dont miss out - this home will not last! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Home (with approval and non-refundable pet fee).