Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:47 PM

23 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waterbury, CT

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
379 Grandview Avenue
379 Grandview Avenue, Waterbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1580 sqft
Beautiful updated third floor apartment located in the Bunker Hill neighborhood with walking distance from park and library! All utilities included in this spacious 3 bedroom apartment which can be converted into 4 bedrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Woodtick Road
1 Unit Available
24 Newport Drive
24 Newport Drive, Waterbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1252 sqft
Remodeled Ranch with Garage, Central Air and Natural Gas Heat and hot water! Living Room and Dining Room with hardwood floors. Kitchen with New stainless steel appliances. 3 Adequate sized Bedrooms. Large full bath and also a half bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Boulevard
1 Unit Available
126 Fanning Street
126 Fanning St, Waterbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath available in Waterbury. 1/2 duplex. Gas included. 1st month and security due at signing. $30/per person over 18 years of age for background report.
Results within 1 mile of Waterbury

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
129 Midwood Avenue
129 Midwood Avenue, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Great location and easy access to Route 8 and 84. Main floor open layout with eat in, applianced kitchen open to LR w/slider overlooking private wooded backyard w/a deck full length of house. LL has FR, laundry room and 1/2 bath.
Results within 5 miles of Waterbury

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
211 Main St Unit 2
211 Main St, Terryville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This charming townhouse style unit is located right on Route 6.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
96 Jericho Road
96 Jericho Road, Litchfield County, CT
Good sized home sitting on 3 acres of land. 4 bedrooms with hardwood floors, 2 full baths, 2 kitchens, 2 dining rooms nd 2 living rooms...

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
67 Tower Road
67 Tower Road, Oakville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
2432 sqft
First floor of a 2 family in excellent shape.3 bedrooms,Fully appliance kitchen.W/D in bathroom.Gas heat.Off street parking.No Pets Smoking only outside.One Year month to month lease.First,last and security.Credit check.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
18 Matthew Street
18 Matthew St, New Haven County, CT
LOOK NO FURTHER, this 4 bedroom cape has been freshly painted and deep cleaned. Home has two large bedrooms on the main level and two bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
692 Spindle Hill Road
692 Spindle Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1802 sqft
This beautifully remodeled Ranch home features spacious living room with coffered ceilings, fireplace, eat-in kitchen with appliances, master bedroom with full bath and another 2 bedrooms, all with hardwood floors, 2 car garage and stone patio.
Results within 10 miles of Waterbury
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 10 at 08:01pm
5 Units Available
Crestwood Park I
8 Stoddard Dr, Meriden, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Crestwood I Apartments offers spacious one, two or three bedroom flats with hardwood floors throughout. The apartments are situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, conveniently located near bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
212 West street 3
212 West Street, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Spacious third floor apartment - Property Id: 290839 Nice view from the third floor of your apartment building. Newer bathroom , floor recently done, freshly painted. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
165 Crane Hollow Rd S
165 Crane Hollow Road, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
RENT TO OWN Our Log Home - Property Id: 271037 Our 3 bed, 2 bathroom Log home in Bethlehem sits on 2.5 secluded acres. Newly remodeled kitchen with gas burners. Newly graveled drive. Screened in back porch for outdoor living. Septic recently pumped.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703
3228 Whitney Ave, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1329 sqft
3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath In Old Mount Carmel Village - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo on Whitney Ave in Hamden. Open floor plan with combined living room/dining room area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
75 Meadow St
75 Meadow St, Bristol, CT
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath. Granite counters throughout kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances. New flooring and paint. Ready for immediate occupancyiP

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
13 Center Street
13 Center Street, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
This is the perfect apartment for you! Schedule your showing today to see this spacious, bright and well maintained 2nd floor | 3 bedroom unit with hardwood floors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
36 Farnham Road
36 Farnham Road, Litchfield County, CT
Rustic 4 bedroom bungalow in great country location. New propane furnace! Minimum one year lease. Tenant pays utilities, snow removal and any repairs $75 and under.l. Lawn maintenance provided. Some caretaking responsibilities required.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
550 Darling Street
550 Darling Street, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1802 sqft
Gorgeous end unit townhouse, boasting over 1800 sq ft! This condo is clean and recently remodeled. Please see the 3D tour. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a finished basement.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
154 Union Street
154 Union St, Bristol, CT
4 Bed Cape in quiet neighborhood. Updated Kitchen and bath with newer cabinets, flooring and appliances. Finished lower level with full bath, laundry utility room

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
21 Lancaster Road
21 Lancaster Road, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1494 sqft
Five minutes to ESPN & TCC. Cute Cape Cod, 1,500 sq. ft. near Routes 6,4, I 84 & RTE 72. Three bedrooms with one on the first floor and two larger bedrooms upstairs each with one large closet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1621 Shepard Avenue
1621 Shepard Avenue, New Haven County, CT
Great location for this 4 bedroom 2 bath Cape located within minutes to Quinnipiac University. All 4 bedrooms are identical! Fully permitted student rental with off-street parking and large backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
810 Shepard Avenue
810 Shepard Avenue, New Haven County, CT
Fully Permitted Student friendly rental featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Each floor has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
54 Muir Avenue
54 Muir Avenue, Bristol, CT
Ranch style home features living room with brick fireplace, kitchen w/appliances, 3 bedrooms with carpet on main level, Finished lower level with 1 bedroom with laminate floor and family room with brick wood burning fireplace; 12x14' pressure

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
40 Skokorat Street
40 Skokorat Street, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1491 sqft
Beautiful and spacious farmhouse colonial set on beautiful lot offers living room, dining room, kitchen, half bathroom on main level, master bedroom and 2nd bedroom, full bath and walk in closet on 2nd level and 2 additional rooms on 3rd level.

June 2020 Waterbury Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Waterbury Rent Report. Waterbury rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Waterbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Waterbury rent trends were flat over the past month

Waterbury rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Waterbury stand at $930 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,135 for a two-bedroom. Waterbury's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Waterbury, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Waterbury rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Waterbury, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Waterbury is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Waterbury's median two-bedroom rent of $1,135 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Waterbury.
    • While Waterbury's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Waterbury than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Waterbury.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

