Three bedroom two full bath apartment located in Town Plot. It is on the second floor and there is a third floor. The second floor has a bedroom and the third floor has two bedrooms and another full bath. This apartment has been fully renovated. There is natural hardwood. There are ceiling fans throughout the apartment. It is heated with efficient natural gas. Must see to appreciate!! There is a wall unit air conditioner that the owner will leave in the apartment however if it goes they will not repair or replace it. They are in the process of getting the laundry hooked up in the basement and there will also be an area for storage. A credit check is required and it must be done by listing agency. The fee is $30.00 per adult.