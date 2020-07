Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Reduced Rates plus 1 month free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer.

Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.

**Now offering short term furnished apartments**



Vault Apartments is a new smoke-free community situated directly in the center of Harbor Point's historical Yale and Towne District. The complex is within walking distance to many shops and restaurants, a Fairway Market, and steps from the Stamford Train Station. Vault Apartments promises a distinct urban lifestyle with a resort style heated pool, fire pits, BBQ pavilions, Fitness Center, and reserved garage parking. The units are gracefully appointed with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and spacious walk in closets, balconies, kitchen islands, and so much more.



*On select apartment homes