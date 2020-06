Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Well run water front community with pool. Unit has view of water. Two bedrooms, two full baths and loft. Heat and hot water included in rent. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Slider to deck overlooking water. Separate garage under building and access to reserved parking space(s). Easy access to train and I.95. Walking distance to parks and beach. excellent credit a must. Photographs are from a previous listing. Unit will be painted and cleaned including carpets.