833 Summer Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath End Unit with Ample Closet Space, a Full Eat-In-Kitchen and In-Unit Washer and Dryer on the Top Floor...what more could you ask for!! Newly renovated with energy efficient appliances and hardwood flooring throughout. Large Living Room with Built-Ins, Terrace Views and a Beautiful Fire Place. The corner Bedroom is also large with two closets and lots of light. The unit includes Hot Water, Basement Storage and One Assigned Parking space. With all the light this unit gets, you will love working from home and downtown is only a short walk away. Window replacement with Pella Windows is scheduled. Come enjoy your own private get away and escape from it or walk to it all with restaurants, shopping, nightlife and culture around every corner of downtown Stamford!