Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:28 AM

833 Summer Street

833 Summer Street · (203) 890-9329
Location

833 Summer Street, Stamford, CT 06901
Downtown Stamford

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath End Unit with Ample Closet Space, a Full Eat-In-Kitchen and In-Unit Washer and Dryer on the Top Floor...what more could you ask for!! Newly renovated with energy efficient appliances and hardwood flooring throughout. Large Living Room with Built-Ins, Terrace Views and a Beautiful Fire Place. The corner Bedroom is also large with two closets and lots of light. The unit includes Hot Water, Basement Storage and One Assigned Parking space. With all the light this unit gets, you will love working from home and downtown is only a short walk away. Window replacement with Pella Windows is scheduled. Come enjoy your own private get away and escape from it or walk to it all with restaurants, shopping, nightlife and culture around every corner of downtown Stamford!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Summer Street have any available units?
833 Summer Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 Summer Street have?
Some of 833 Summer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 Summer Street currently offering any rent specials?
833 Summer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Summer Street pet-friendly?
No, 833 Summer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 833 Summer Street offer parking?
Yes, 833 Summer Street offers parking.
Does 833 Summer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 833 Summer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Summer Street have a pool?
No, 833 Summer Street does not have a pool.
Does 833 Summer Street have accessible units?
No, 833 Summer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Summer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 Summer Street has units with dishwashers.
