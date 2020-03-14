All apartments in Stamford
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:25 PM

70 Strawberry Hill Avenue

70 Strawberry Hill Avenue · (203) 249-4077
Location

70 Strawberry Hill Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-1D · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A charming brick exterior and courtyard gardens in convenient Stamford Downtown. Featuring a spacious living room/dining room combo, one bedroom with views to communal courtyard and colorful gardens. Hardwood floors throughout and 9ft ceilings. Open and spacious with nice kitchen & bath. Laundry In Building. Ample parking for 2 or more cars with wait-list for garage. Pets allowed up to 35lbs. Heat, water and sewer included. Walk to all of downtown fun, shopping, dining, train, public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Strawberry Hill Avenue have any available units?
70 Strawberry Hill Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Strawberry Hill Avenue have?
Some of 70 Strawberry Hill Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Strawberry Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
70 Strawberry Hill Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Strawberry Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 Strawberry Hill Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 70 Strawberry Hill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 70 Strawberry Hill Avenue does offer parking.
Does 70 Strawberry Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Strawberry Hill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Strawberry Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 70 Strawberry Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 70 Strawberry Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 70 Strawberry Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Strawberry Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Strawberry Hill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
