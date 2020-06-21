61 Sterling Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 1BR 1BA Apartment Located in one of Springdale's most desirable neighborhoods! This bright and airy recently renovated apt includes new floors, new windows, and recessed lighting. The unit has been freshly painted throughout and boasts a full kitchen, breakfast bar, and room for a dining table. Rarely will you find an apartment this size with such abundant storage & closet space. A small enclosed porch leads onto your very own maintenance free private Trex Deck. Access to laundry area and your very own detached garage space tops off this gem!