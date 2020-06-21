All apartments in Stamford
61 Sterling Place
61 Sterling Place

61 Sterling Place · (917) 207-4306
Location

61 Sterling Place, Stamford, CT 06907
Springdale

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 1BR 1BA Apartment Located in one of Springdale's most desirable neighborhoods! This bright and airy recently renovated apt includes new floors, new windows, and recessed lighting. The unit has been freshly painted throughout and boasts a full kitchen, breakfast bar, and room for a dining table. Rarely will you find an apartment this size with such abundant storage & closet space. A small enclosed porch leads onto your very own maintenance free private Trex Deck. Access to laundry area and your very own detached garage space tops off this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Sterling Place have any available units?
61 Sterling Place has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 Sterling Place have?
Some of 61 Sterling Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Sterling Place currently offering any rent specials?
61 Sterling Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Sterling Place pet-friendly?
No, 61 Sterling Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 61 Sterling Place offer parking?
Yes, 61 Sterling Place offers parking.
Does 61 Sterling Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Sterling Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Sterling Place have a pool?
No, 61 Sterling Place does not have a pool.
Does 61 Sterling Place have accessible units?
No, 61 Sterling Place does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Sterling Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Sterling Place has units with dishwashers.
