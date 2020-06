Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

1 Bedroom apartment for rent! The unit features new finishes and stainless steel appliances including a gas range! Located inside a luxury apartment complex with all the modern amenities such as a pool, clubroom, study room, covered parking, shuttle to train station, on-site management, and 24-hour maintenance. Enjoy the lifestyle of Harbor Point within walking distance from bars, restaurants, parks.



Lease term of 15 months, prices subject to change.