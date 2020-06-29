290 Soundview Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated cottage on lovely grounds, walking distance to the beach. Every detail of the remodel is well-thought-out and high end; charming and with all the modern amenities. In keeping with cottage character is the bucolic location, the stone fireplace, the refinished, original hardwood floors in the living room, dining area, and upstairs bedrooms, and the interesting architecture. Everything else is new and improved! Central air throughout. Gorgeous new kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wine rack in the refrigerator, and ice maker in the freezer. Two new, high-end bathrooms, one with a bathtub. New light fixtures, fresh paint, replacement windows and doors, new washer and dryer, on-demand hot water. There's a peaceful front yard to enjoy the fresh air, and a very private covered patio in the back. The location is spectacular: lots of greenery, walking distance to parks, beaches, shopping, and dining; a few minutes drive to I-95, and just 2 miles to downtown or the Stamford railroad station (express train is 50 mins to Grand Central).