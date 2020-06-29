All apartments in Stamford
Find more places like 290 Soundview Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stamford, CT
/
290 Soundview Avenue
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

290 Soundview Avenue

290 Soundview Avenue · (203) 559-1959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stamford
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

290 Soundview Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902
The Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit cottage · Avail. now

$3,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated cottage on lovely grounds, walking distance to the beach. Every detail of the remodel is well-thought-out and high end; charming and with all the modern amenities. In keeping with cottage character is the bucolic location, the stone fireplace, the refinished, original hardwood floors in the living room, dining area, and upstairs bedrooms, and the interesting architecture. Everything else is new and improved! Central air throughout. Gorgeous new kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wine rack in the refrigerator, and ice maker in the freezer. Two new, high-end bathrooms, one with a bathtub. New light fixtures, fresh paint, replacement windows and doors, new washer and dryer, on-demand hot water. There's a peaceful front yard to enjoy the fresh air, and a very private covered patio in the back. The location is spectacular: lots of greenery, walking distance to parks, beaches, shopping, and dining; a few minutes drive to I-95, and just 2 miles to downtown or the Stamford railroad station (express train is 50 mins to Grand Central).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Soundview Avenue have any available units?
290 Soundview Avenue has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 290 Soundview Avenue have?
Some of 290 Soundview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Soundview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
290 Soundview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Soundview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 290 Soundview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 290 Soundview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 290 Soundview Avenue offers parking.
Does 290 Soundview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 290 Soundview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Soundview Avenue have a pool?
No, 290 Soundview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 290 Soundview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 290 Soundview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Soundview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 Soundview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 290 Soundview Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd
Stamford, CT 06902
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E
Stamford, CT 06840
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St
Stamford, CT 06901
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd
Stamford, CT 06902
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St
Stamford, CT 06901
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North
Stamford, CT 06902
Parallel 41
1340 Washington Boulevard
Stamford, CT 06902

Similar Pages

Stamford 1 BedroomsStamford 2 Bedrooms
Stamford Dog Friendly ApartmentsStamford Luxury Places
Stamford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYQueens, NYYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NY
Port Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYHarrison, NY
Ossining, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown StamfordNewfield Westover Turn Of River
Harbor Point
Glenbrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Iona College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity