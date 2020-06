Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill

FULLY FURNISHED. Welcome to the Classic! Great location in the heart of downtown! Enjoy this beautiful spacious and bright 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms FULLY FURNISHED condo. Property features a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and high-end stainless steel appliances including a gas stove. Large private balcony with terrific views. Updated bathrooms with washer/dryer. Spacious bedrooms and walk-in closet. Enjoy the amazing amenities; rooftop pool, fitness center, lounge with cozy fireplace, brand new outdoor park with gas BBQ grills and picnic tables for entertaining. Indoor reserved parking space. Close to I-95 and Stamford train station. Move in date flexible from July 15th to Sept 1st.