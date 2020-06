Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous long term rental - part of a 39 acre estate of deliriously gorgeous open meadowlands and spectacular rolling Hills with 17th-century stonewalls, ponds and quite the picturesque fantasy countryside of Ireland...but on the Greenwich/Stamford border. High on the hill viewing this exquisite scene is a Frank Lloyd Wright inspired handsome "wall of glass" light-filled contemporary with a gunite swimming pool. There is a grand barn, which could accommodate your horses adjacent to the well-known Greenwich trail system. Spectacular doesn't begin to describe this private and unique setting. . .seeing is believing!! Offered for rent at $7500 per month - unfurnished. This rental could also be furnished...ask agent.