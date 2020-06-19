All apartments in Stamford
Stamford, CT
204 Knickerbocker Avenue
204 Knickerbocker Avenue

204 Knickerbocker Avenue · (203) 273-5484
Location

204 Knickerbocker Avenue, Stamford, CT 06907
Springdale

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2820 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This Stunning Victorian Has An Abundance of Charm & Character With The Most Inviting Front Entryway. The Door and Window Trims Are Captivating Throughout. Enjoy A Cup Of Coffee On Your Front Porch. The Home Boasts 4 Beds And 3 Full Baths. The Entire First Floor Has An Open Concept Living and Dining Area, An Eat In Kitchen That Has Been Updated With New Appliances. Second Level Has Four Generous Sized Bedrooms And Full Bath With Shower Tub. Plenty Of Storage In The Walk Up Attic. Sizable Fully Fenced Backyard For Entertaining Guests and Play Area. Location, Location, Location...Train Station Is A 2 Minute Walk, Shops, Restaurants and Bars. Perfect For Commuting To NYC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Knickerbocker Avenue have any available units?
204 Knickerbocker Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Knickerbocker Avenue have?
Some of 204 Knickerbocker Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Knickerbocker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
204 Knickerbocker Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Knickerbocker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 204 Knickerbocker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 204 Knickerbocker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 204 Knickerbocker Avenue does offer parking.
Does 204 Knickerbocker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 Knickerbocker Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Knickerbocker Avenue have a pool?
No, 204 Knickerbocker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 204 Knickerbocker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 204 Knickerbocker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Knickerbocker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Knickerbocker Avenue has units with dishwashers.
