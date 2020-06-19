204 Knickerbocker Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This Stunning Victorian Has An Abundance of Charm & Character With The Most Inviting Front Entryway. The Door and Window Trims Are Captivating Throughout. Enjoy A Cup Of Coffee On Your Front Porch. The Home Boasts 4 Beds And 3 Full Baths. The Entire First Floor Has An Open Concept Living and Dining Area, An Eat In Kitchen That Has Been Updated With New Appliances. Second Level Has Four Generous Sized Bedrooms And Full Bath With Shower Tub. Plenty Of Storage In The Walk Up Attic. Sizable Fully Fenced Backyard For Entertaining Guests and Play Area. Location, Location, Location...Train Station Is A 2 Minute Walk, Shops, Restaurants and Bars. Perfect For Commuting To NYC.