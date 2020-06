Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful & spacious townhouse in desired neighborhood... Bishop Meadows! Townhouse includes hardwood floors throughout, eat in Kitchen, large Living Room including a large stone fireplace with sliders to private deck, family room with sliders to access the backyard, 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths and laundry room. Private garage. Amenities include clubhouse and a pool. The townhouse is next to the clubhouse and pool. Walking distance to Cummings Beach, close to 95 and downtown Stamford.