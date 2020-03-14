127 Greyrock Place

Amenities

Reduced! Fully renovated 1BR in the heart of Downtown Stamford. Apt has hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with quartz counters and breakfast bar open to sun filled living/dining room, nice size bedroom w/large walk-in closet, tastefully painted and c/a. The Biltmore is a luxury hi-rise in the heart of downtown with a 24hr concierge, shuttle to train, 2000 Sqft fitness center, community room w/wifi, 4th floor courtyard, garage parking $101/mo, great walk to all location! Virtual tour attached!