All apartments in Stamford
Find more places like 127 Greyrock Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stamford, CT
/
127 Greyrock Place
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:54 AM

127 Greyrock Place

127 Greyrock Place · (914) 772-7580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stamford
See all
Downtown Stamford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

127 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT 06901
Downtown Stamford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 805 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Reduced! Fully renovated 1BR in the heart of Downtown Stamford. Apt has hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with quartz counters and breakfast bar open to sun filled living/dining room, nice size bedroom w/large walk-in closet, tastefully painted and c/a. The Biltmore is a luxury hi-rise in the heart of downtown with a 24hr concierge, shuttle to train, 2000 Sqft fitness center, community room w/wifi, 4th floor courtyard, garage parking $101/mo, great walk to all location! Virtual tour attached!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Greyrock Place have any available units?
127 Greyrock Place has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Greyrock Place have?
Some of 127 Greyrock Place's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Greyrock Place currently offering any rent specials?
127 Greyrock Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Greyrock Place pet-friendly?
No, 127 Greyrock Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 127 Greyrock Place offer parking?
Yes, 127 Greyrock Place does offer parking.
Does 127 Greyrock Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Greyrock Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Greyrock Place have a pool?
No, 127 Greyrock Place does not have a pool.
Does 127 Greyrock Place have accessible units?
No, 127 Greyrock Place does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Greyrock Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Greyrock Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 127 Greyrock Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd
Stamford, CT 06902
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT 06901
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard
Stamford, CT 06901
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd
Stamford, CT 06901
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St
Stamford, CT 06901
1200 Bedford
1200 Bedford Street
Stamford, CT 06901

Similar Pages

Stamford 1 BedroomsStamford 2 Bedrooms
Stamford Dog Friendly ApartmentsStamford Pet Friendly Places
Stamford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NY
Glen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown StamfordNewfield Westover Turn Of River
Harbor Point
Glenbrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Hofstra University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity