94 East Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Spectacular, very spacious, light & bright 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, new, two year old Penthouse apartment with open floor plan, Skylight and 3 walkin closets. Living/Dining area.Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter tops with breakfast bar. Washer & Dryer in unit, elevator and sprinkler system. Private balcony.covered parking.

Close to I-95, Merritt, train, hospital & shopping. Across from the Norwalk Inn. Located in the Norwalk Green area, a short distance to the beautiful 2 acre park with Gazebo where many events are scheduled throughout the year, Summer concerts, Tree lighting, Farmers Markets and more.