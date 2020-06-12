All apartments in Norwalk
Find more places like 94 East Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwalk, CT
/
94 East Avenue
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

94 East Avenue

94 East Avenue · (203) 451-9096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norwalk
See all
East Norwalk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

94 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851
East Norwalk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$3,190

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1734 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Spectacular, very spacious, light & bright 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, new, two year old Penthouse apartment with open floor plan, Skylight and 3 walkin closets. Living/Dining area.Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter tops with breakfast bar. Washer & Dryer in unit, elevator and sprinkler system. Private balcony.covered parking.
Close to I-95, Merritt, train, hospital & shopping. Across from the Norwalk Inn. Located in the Norwalk Green area, a short distance to the beautiful 2 acre park with Gazebo where many events are scheduled throughout the year, Summer concerts, Tree lighting, Farmers Markets and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 East Avenue have any available units?
94 East Avenue has a unit available for $3,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94 East Avenue have?
Some of 94 East Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 East Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
94 East Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 East Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 94 East Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 94 East Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 94 East Avenue offers parking.
Does 94 East Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94 East Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 East Avenue have a pool?
No, 94 East Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 94 East Avenue have accessible units?
No, 94 East Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 94 East Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94 East Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 94 East Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 East Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 94 East Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave
Norwalk, CT 06851
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St
Norwalk, CT 06854
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl
Norwalk, CT 06855
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
The Berkeley
500 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850

Similar Pages

Norwalk 1 BedroomsNorwalk 2 Bedrooms
Norwalk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorwalk Pet Friendly Places
Norwalk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYQueens, NYStamford, CTMilford city, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYShelton, CT
Port Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NY
Harrison, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYNesconset, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Norwalk
Central Norwalk

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Iona College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity